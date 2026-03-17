$7.9M awarded from environmental settlement to expand children’s dental care in Providence

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CONSTRUCTION WORKERS are at the Westminster Street overpass in 2020 that was part of the Route 6-10 connector project in Providence. The lead contractor, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division Inc., and a former employee were charged by the state for illegally dumping contaminated fill used during the project and part of the $10 million civil settlement will go to funding dental grants for children in Providence. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Four organizations across the city will receive a total of $7.9 million in grants to provide dental care for children, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Rhode Island Foundation announced Tuesday. The funding comes from a $10 million civil settlement reached last year with Barletta Heavy Division over contaminated fill dumped

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