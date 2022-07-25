8 candidates to appear on R.I. gubernatorial ballot

PROVIDENCE – Eight candidates, including five Democrats, two Republicans and one independent, gathered the required 1,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot in the R.I. governor race.

The candidates who will appear on their party’s ballot are as follows, according to the R.I. Secretary of State’s office:

Democrats:

Matthew A. Brown, former R.I. Secretary of State

Helena Buonanno Foulkes, former president of CVS Health

Nellie M. Gorbea, current R.I. Secretary of State

Daniel J. McKee, current R.I. governor

Luis Daniel Muñoz, a community organizer and medical doctor

Republicans:

Ashley M. Kalus, a businesswoman

Johnathan A. Ritticelli, a business owner and advisor

Independents

Zachary B. Hurwitz, an incoming freshman at the University of Rhode Island, was the only independent candidate who reached 1,000 verified signatures as of Monday, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

But two other independent candidates have challenged the determination that they did not collect enough signatures, said office spokesperson Nicole Lagace, and could appear on the ballot if the Board of Elections rules in their favor.

A total of six independents, including Hurwitz, declared their candidacy.

Democrat Kalilu Camara and Republican Rey A. Herrera also declared candidacy, but did not reach the required 1,000 signatures to appear on the ballot.

The winners of each primary, which will take place on Sept. 13, and qualifying independent candidates will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

Providence mayoral race

In the Providence mayoral race, whoever wins the Democracy primary will be the only name on the November ballot after the independent challenger didn’t make the cut.

Wilbur Jennings, a former city councilman, had filed to run as an independent, but did not gather the signatures required to appear on the ballot, the Secretary of State’s Election Division confirmed on Monday. An online listing of candidates showed Jennings had none of the 500 required, verified, signatures, which were due by July 15 and posted online by July 22.

Jennings also closed out a campaign finance account last month, which had been left open from his last run for city council in 2018, according to online filings with the R.I. Board of Elections.

Whether Jennings still plans to run as a write-in candidate is unclear. He did not respond to inquiries for comment.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.

With staff reports from Nancy Lavin.