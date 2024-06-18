9 local colleges named in Money Magazine’s ‘Best Colleges in America’

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY was given a 5-star rating by Money Magazine in the publication's annual
BROWN UNIVERSITY was given a 5-star rating by Money Magazine in the publication's annual "The Best Colleges in America" list. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Nine local colleges were recently noted among the top 745 higher education institutions in the U.S. by Money Magazine in the national business publication’s annual “The Best Colleges in America” list. Money published its list on June 12, where it showcased colleges across the country based on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display