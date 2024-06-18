9 local colleges named in Money Magazine’s ‘Best Colleges in America’

PROVIDENCE – Nine local colleges were recently noted among the top 745 higher education institutions in the U.S. by Money Magazine in the national business publication’s annual “The Best Colleges in America” list.
Money published its list on June 12, where it showcased colleges across the country based on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid, alumni salaries and other criteria. The publication also gave colleges star ratings ranging from two stars to five.
Brown University was given a 5-star rating by Money, lauding the Ivy League institution for its science programs, particularly in medicine, math and computer science. Brown graduates also earn a median income of more than $87,000 in their early careers, Money says.
Bryant University, Providence College, Rhode Island School of Design and Stonehill College each received a 4.5-star rating from Money. The publication says students at Bryant are required to pair business degrees with arts and sciences minors, which helps them be prepared to enter into the workforce.
The University of Rhode Island and Salve Regina University each received 4 stars this year from the publication, while Roger Williams University and Wheaton College received a 3-star rating.
