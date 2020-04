Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Customers who walk into Get The Picture LLC in search of a custom frame are presented with row after row of choices – up to 4,000 styles are available at any one time. Selection is varied, it rotates frequently and the emphasis is on the unique. “We are constantly changing things around … the things…