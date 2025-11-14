Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CRANSTON – Local digital mixing valves manufacturer Leonard Valve Co. has been acquired by global water technology company A. O. Smith Corp. for $470 million. Based in Milwaukee, A.O. Smith Corp. is the largest U.S. manufacturer of commercial water heaters, treatment systems and boilers. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to

A.O. Smith Corp. to acquire Leonard Valve Co. for $470M

CRANSTON – Local digital mixing valves manufacturer Leonard Valve Co. has been acquired by global water technology company A. O. Smith Corp. for $470 million.

Based in

Milwaukee,

A.O. Smith Corp. is the largest U.S. manufacturer of commercial water heaters, treatment systems and boilers.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The all-cash transaction is being funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed debt financing and valued at approximately $412 million after adjustments.

A.O. Smith representatives said the acquisition represents a significant expansion of the company's presence in the water management market.

CEO Steve Shafer said Leonard Valve's "rich history of engineering excellence and commitment to product quality are deeply aligned with A. O. Smith's own culture and values."

Founded in 1911, Leonard Valve of Cranston, along with its Heat-Timer brand, builds water management technologies used in commercial and institutional settings, including hospitals, schools, universities, and industrial facilities.

Calling A.O. Smith "a great home for Leonard Valve that will help our people and products reach new heights," CEO

David Brakenwagen said the deal represents an opportunity "to accelerate the adoption of digital water-management technologies and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"

By combining our strengths, we will continue to shape the future of water management with safer, smarter, and more sustainable solutions," he said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.