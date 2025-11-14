A.O. Smith Corp. to acquire Leonard Valve Co. for $470M

A. O. SMITH CORP. is acquiring Cranston-based Leonard Valve Co. for $470 million. /COURTESY A.O. SMITH

CRANSTON – Local digital mixing valves manufacturer Leonard Valve Co. has been acquired by global water technology company A. O. Smith Corp. for $470 million. Based in Milwaukee, A.O. Smith Corp. is the largest U.S. manufacturer of commercial water heaters, treatment systems and boilers.  The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to

