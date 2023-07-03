AAA expects record-high car travel July 4 as gas prices are level

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $3.52 per gallon on Monday, same as last week and 1 cent below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Drivers hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday will find the gift of lower gas prices across most of the country, the agency said. AAA forecasts that more than 50 million people will celebrate the nation’s birthday by traveling, with a record 43.2 million going by car. The national average for a gallon of gas fell four cents since last week to $3.53.

“Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages,” said Diana Gugliotta, AAA Northeast director of public affairs. “The previous record average high price for gas on July Fourth was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001. Yet despite currently elevated prices, drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.10 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.44 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.19 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 1 cent to $3.54 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in the Bay State one year ago was $4.86 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.06 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.40 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.18 per gallon.