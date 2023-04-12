Abney, Quezada enter race for Congress

PROVIDENCE – The Democratic field of candidates seeking to succeed David N. Cicilline in the U.S. House grew once again, with two more local elected officials throwing their hats into the race – one of whom leads the prominent R.I. House finance committee.

Sen. Ana B. Quezada, D-Providence; and Rep. Marvin L. Abney, D-Newport, both declared late Tuesday their respective candidacies for U.S. Congress, looking to become the next 1st District representative in Washington, D.C. Abney, chairman of the House finance committee, said he plans to formally run once the current R.I. General Assembly session concludes in June as he says his current responsibility is preparing the next fiscal budget.

Abney, first elected to the R.I. House of Representatives in 2012 and a U.S. Army veteran, said in a statement his campaign will focus on the “positive aspects of Rhode Island society.”

“I will work tirelessly with our federal team in order that as resources are available at the federal level, Rhode Island gets it rightful share,” said Abney, who also serves on the House veterans affairs and conduct committees, and the special legislative commission on defense economy planning.

Quezada, now in her fourth term in the R.I. Senate, said in a statement that the country needs someone “who seeks to bring people together while representing the diverse views of their constituency.”

“I love my community. It is vibrant and made up hard-working families from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds. However, it is also a community with many needs,” Quezada said. “I know the hard work that being in office entails. I know that our community needs someone who will always fight for them. I know that I can be that person.”

Quezada was first elected in 2016 to the R.I. Senate, representing the state’s 2nd District in Providence. She is currently the deputy Senate majority whip, a member of the Senate’s judiciary committee and secretary for the Senate’s education committee.

Quezada, according to her bio, was a sponsor of passed legislation that raised the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2025. She also sponsored the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, which requires hotels to advertise contact information to report suspected human trafficking, among other legislation.

Both Abney and Quezada join a race that includes seven other confirmed candidates, four of which are currently serving elective office in some capacity. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Rep. Nathan W. Biah, D-Providence, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves, Sen. Sandra Cano, D-Pawtucket, former secretary of state candidate Stephanie Beaute, former state representative Aaron Regunberg and former Gina M. Raimondo aide Nick Autiello all are seeking to replace Cicilline in Washington, D.C. Quezada, born in the Dominican Republic, is also the fourth non-U.S.-born candidate in the race.

Cicilline is leaving Congress in June to lead the Rhode Island Foundation. No Republican candidate has announced his or her candidacy to date.

