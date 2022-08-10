Academics predict growth in R.I. digital game industry

EAST GREENWICH – Industry leaders and academics, gathered at the New England Institute of Technology, said Rhode Island’s digital game industry is poised for growth and job creation.

At the recent “The Ocean State of Play” gathering, industry observers said the state’s digital game industry has the resources to follow a projected $268 billion worldwide growth in the sector by 2025.

“Today, game design, gamification and interactivity are expanding and will continue to expand,” said Henry Young, assistant provost at the New England Institute of Technology.

The industry leaders identified Rhode Island’s “mixture of talent, entrepreneurial spirit and a dynamic business community” as instrumental in growing this industry but said the state must increase its focus on job growth and more opportunities for creative talent.

Increased partnerships between universities, businesses, the state and other institutions are needed to bridge this gap, observers say, and a wide range of industries have a role to play in applying digital game dynamics.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.