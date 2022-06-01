AccessPoint RI taps Cunningham Martins as new CEO, president

CRANSTON – Tracey Cunningham Martins will be shifting her work in health care from the state level to leading a local nonprofit that provides children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the means to lead productive lives.

Cunningham Martins, the former associate director of employment for the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, is now the new CEO and president of AccessPoint RI, the organization announced Wednesday. Cunningham Martins started her new role on May 2 and succeeded former longtime CEO and president Thomas Kane. Kane retired at the end of March after 21 years with AccessPoint RI.

In her new role at AccessPoint, Cunningham Martins, the organization said, will work with the 10-person board and 225-employee staff to continue AccessPoint RI’s mission to help those with developmental and intellectual disabilities live quality lives. She brings more than 30 years’ experience developing such programming to assist IDD individuals.

Cunningham Martins in a statement Wednesday said she began her career as a job coach for those living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and then realized the importance to give all community members the chance to live successful lives, regardless of their abilities.

“The work that APRI does is truly transformative and I am excited to lead APRI into its next chapter,” Cunningham Martins said. “I look forward to working with the board, staff, members, supporters, and partners of APRI to continue its important mission.”

