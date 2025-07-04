Accidental Farmgirl brings ‘quiet luxury’ to Wickford

The Accidental Farmgirl Co. has, for years, been providing luxury artificial floral arrangements. Founder Jessica Billings has been receiving national attention, making her a hit among social media influencers and gaining popularity through her successful online store. Billings’ journey from Boston city life to rural farm living was not in her initial plans, as she

The Accidental Farmgirl Co. has, for years, been providing luxury artificial floral arrangements. Founder Jessica Billings has been receiving national attention, making her a hit among social media influencers and gaining popularity through her successful online store. Billings’ journey from Boston city life to rural farm living was not in her initial plans, as she puts it, “trading Chanel for Carhartt.” Billings, who had only planned to spend a summer in Rhode Island, met her husband, Jack, and the couple now lives on a farm in Exeter. In May, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar retail location on Main Street in the Wickford village of North Kingstown called Farmgirl’s Front Porch. The Billings transformed the former Canvasworks location into a boutique space filled with wreaths, topiaries, door knockers, bouquets, rugs and pillows. The shop has already become a beloved staple in the area for its high-quality and low-maintenance items crafted from faux fruits, florals and greenery. Accidental Farmgirl employs about a dozen local creatives to help handcraft each piece. “The community has really embraced us,” Billings said.