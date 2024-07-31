Accounting firm CBIZ Inc. reaches deal to acquire Marcum LLP for $2.3B

Updated at 2:16 p.m.

By
-
CBIZ INC., one of the top tax accounting firms in the U.S. with a location at One Citizens Plaza, announced Monday it is acquiring accounting firm Marcum LLP for $2.3 billion. 
CBIZ INC., one of the top tax accounting firms in the U.S. with a location at One Citizens Plaza, announced Wednesday it is acquiring accounting firm Marcum LLP for $2.3 billion. 

PROVIDENCE – CBIZ Inc., one of the nation’s top tax accounting firms with offices at One Citizens Plaza, announced Wednesday that it has struck a deal to acquire the accounting firm Marcum LLP for $2.3 billion.  New York City-based Marcum also has offices in Providence. The deal, being paid half in cash and half in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR