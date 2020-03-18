ACEC-RI presents scholarships to 4 local students

CRANSTON – Four local college students each received $2,500 scholarships from the American Council of Engineering Cos. of Rhode Island, the local business association announced Feb. 17.

The scholarships were presented during the organization’s annual breakfast meeting. Each award, according to the council, is presented to full-time students enrolled in an engineering program based on their academic achievements, work experience, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

The students who earned scholarships and where they are enrolled in college are:

Jamie Fitzpatrick, of West Greenwich, a senior at the University of New Hampshire.

Cassie Grace, of Somerset, a senior at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Alexander Iannuzzi, of Smithfield, a sophomore at Virginia Polytechnic and State University – also known as Virginia Tech.

Jean Carlos Inoa, of Providence, a student at Northeastern University.

To date, the council has awarded approximately $160,000 to students in 27 years, the organization said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.