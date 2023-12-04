ACLU of Rhode Island files civil suit over Pawtucket fire station search 

Updated at 5:29 p.m.

THE ACLU OF RHODE ISLAND has filed a federal lawsuit alleging an illegal search took place at the Pawtucket fire station in September.
PAWTUCKET – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against Pawtucket officials and a city police officer for what it argues was an unconstitutional search at the Pawtucket fire station.  According to the 13-page complaint filed in R.I. District Court, Pawtucket police officer Mario Comella, who is…


