– The city has agreed to pay $550,000 to settle a false arrest lawsuit for a homeless man jailed twice for a 2022 home break he did not commit, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. announced Thursday.

against Woonsocket police officer Timothy Hammond and the city, claimed Mack Blackie was unlawfully and falsely arrested twice and detained in August 2022.

“While this settlement brings some measure of accountability over the unlawful actions taken by the police against Mr. Blackie, nothing will ever remove the deep distress and psychological pain he suffered and continues to suffer as a result of being arrested twice, criminally charged, incarcerated and prosecuted for crimes he did not commit, including a felony,” ACLU attorney Joshua Xavier said.

Blackie was arrested because the investigating officer wrote in his report a resident of the home, William Grover,

“positively identified the suspect male as being Mack Blackie,” despite the resident actually telling the officer that the individual who had entered the home was known to him as “Black.”

Later, officer Hammond met with resident and asked multiple times if Blackie was the perpetrator. Grover – who knew both “Black” and Blackie – explicitly stated it was not Blackie, a Liberian, and even described the differences in physical characteristics between the two men.

Blackie was arrested and held overnight in custody. He collapsed in court due to a preexisting medical condition and was hospitalized several days. A few months later, he was rearrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and with assault based on the August 2022 incident.

Because he was on probation at the time, Blackie was incarcerated for 18 days without bail. When bail was finally set, he could not afford the $100 cash required for release and had to spend an extra 13 days in jail. He was released when an employee of a nonprofit organization where he volunteered posted the money for his bail.

Grover saw Blackie at a pretrial conference in February 2023 and informed the prosecutor the police had the wrong man responsible for the break in.

The charges against Blackie were then dropped and Hammond was suspended for 10 days and demoted for “fail[ing] to follow standard investigative procedures.”

Hammond remains on the Woonsocket police force.

“I am grateful and thankful to God for making everything successful and am happy and glad justice has been done,” Blackie said.