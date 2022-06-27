AdCare Rhode Island: New logo illustrates core values

NORTH KINGSTOWN – AdCare Rhode Island and its sister organization AdCare Hospital in Worcester, Mass., have unveiled a new logo.

The heart design signifies more than staff members’ compassion and dedication to their jobs, said Fred A. Trapassi Jr., CEO of AdCare Rhode Island.

“The heart logo also illustrates AdCare’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and a supportive environment for all patients and staff members,” Trapassi said.

AdCare Rhode Island provides detox and residential treatment in North Kingstown, while the Massachusetts location offers inpatient hospital care for people struggling with drug or alcohol use.

Compassion and caring are benchmarks of the organization, said Dr. Romas Buivydas, CEO of AdCare Hospital.

“Both are essential ingredients in the treatment we provide that is not only effective but kind, nonjudgmental and grounded in a real understanding of what our patients have endured in their struggles with addiction,” Buivydas said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.