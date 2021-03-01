AdCare Rhode Island welcomes new director of clinical process improvement

NORTH KINGSTOWN – AdCare Rhode Island has announced a new director of clinical process improvement at its North Kingstown location.
Courtney S. Stafford, who formerly worked as an accreditation and regulatory readiness specialist for the Quality and Safety/Operational Excellence Division of Lifespan Corporate Services, will take on the role.
Stafford’s new responsibilities include overseeing quality compliance and performance improvements and policy processes, as well as helping with new-hire orientation and staff development.
“We are excited to welcome Courtney as the newest member of AdCare Rhode Island’s leadership team,” said Fred Trapassi, CEO of AdCare Rhode Island. “During this very important time in our organization’s history, Courtney brings the specific skill sets needed to ensure the continued provision of high-quality care for and the safety of both our patients and employees.”
AdCare Rhode Island is a member of American Addiction Centers, which provides inpatient and outpatient services for people struggling with substance abuse.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
