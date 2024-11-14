(add)ventures taps Sadlier as new president

By
-
MARY SADLIER has been named (add)ventures' new president. / COURTESY (ADD)VENTURES
MARY SADLIER has been named (add)ventures' new president. / COURTESY (ADD)VENTURES

EAST PROVIDENCE – Mary Sadlier, who has been with (add)ventures for the past quarter century, will now help lead the company’s next expansion phase as the its new president. The strategic brand agency announced Sadlier’s promotion Thursday and she will work alongside (add)ventures CEO Stephen Rosa on the company’s strategic vision. As president, Sadlier, (add)ventures

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR