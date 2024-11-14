(add)ventures taps Sadlier as new president

EAST PROVIDENCE – Mary Sadlier, who has been with (add)ventures for the past quarter century, will now help lead the company’s next expansion phase as the its new president.
The strategic brand agency announced Sadlier’s promotion Thursday and she will work alongside (add)ventures CEO Stephen Rosa on the company’s strategic vision. As president, Sadlier, (add)ventures says, will oversee planning, finance, talent resources and administrative functions for the company, as well as guide a cohesive strategy aligned with (add)ventures’ mission to innovate and lead in brand strategy, storytelling and virtual production.
“I look forward to helping the company drive forward globally, ensuring we adapt to an evolving marketplace while upholding our core values of innovation, integrity and excellence,” Sadlier said in a statement. “I am dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, ensuring ongoing investment in and understanding of how new creative technologies will enable us to serve our clients in unprecedented ways.”
(add)ventures says Sadlier began with the company as a client and has remained ever since. She supported branding efforts for many companies, including CVS Health Corp. and FM. Rosa said in a statement that Sadlier has helped lead the company to more than $20 million in revenue.
“As we evolve into an [artificial intelligence]-empowered agency, we need someone with vision. Mary was instrumental in helping us grow our Latin American team, and she was the natural choice to lead us forward,” Rosa said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.