Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. Welcomes Christian F. Capizzo

Christian F. Capizzo will Co-Chair our Energy & Telecommunications Practice and Environmental Practice.

Christian focuses his practice on environmental and energy law, land use, and governmental services, with more than 25 years of experience guiding clients through the intersection of regulation and business.

He handles enforcement, compliance, renewable energy development (including large-scale solar and offshore wind), real estate transactions, environmental due diligence, remediation, and coastal permitting. He represents clients before Rhode Island regulatory agencies and local boards throughout New England and advises on strategies to mitigate environmental risk in development and business transactions.