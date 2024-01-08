Adler Pollock & Sheehan Promotes 2 Associates to Counsel

AP&S is proud to announce the promotions of Brendan Ryan and Christopher Yagoobian to Counsel.

Brendan F. Ryan, Counsel

Brendan is a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment Law Group. Brendan’s practice primarily involves assisting employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, and related litigation. Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, Brendan handled labor and employment issues and construction litigation as counsel for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. Brendan previously served as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Maureen Keough and Honorable Richard Licht on the RI Superior Court Dispositive Civil Motion calendar. Brendan received his J.D, magna cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and his B.A. from Boston University.

Christopher J. Yagoobian, Counsel

Chris is a member of the firm’s litigation group where he uses his extensive courtroom and litigation experience to zealously advocate for the interests of his clients in all aspects of litigation. With his insightful legal analysis and practical approach, clients turn to Chris for his ability to solve complex and difficult disputes in a manner that makes both legal and business sense. Chris received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Albany Law School and his B.A. from Hartwick College.

