Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Randall T. Weeks, Jr.

AP&S is pleased to announce that Randall (“Randy”) T. Weeks, Jr. has joined the firm, further strengthening our capabilities in serving a broad range of business clients in SouthCoast, Massachusetts.

Randy brings extensive experience advising a diverse client base, including financial institutions, business services companies, medical groups, wholesalers, retailers, professional service organizations, and manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy to the firm,” said Robert P. Brooks, Managing Partner of Adler Pollock & Sheehan. “Randy’s deep experience advising businesses across a wide range of industries, combined with his practical and client-focused approach, makes him an outstanding addition to our firm. His strong presence and longstanding relationships in the SouthCoast business community will further enhance our ability to serve clients throughout the region.”