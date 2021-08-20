After learning to sail, Fleming dove into sales

By
-
TRAVEL COMPANION: Paul Fleming is the owner of marketing communications firm Fleming and Co. in Newport. The firm also designs and sells products, including the Flight Companion that Fleming is holding, which is a kit he designed for people who travel infrequently and don’t have an established packing routine for carry-on items. / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
TRAVEL COMPANION: Paul Fleming is the owner of marketing communications firm Fleming and Co. in Newport. The firm also designs and sells products, including the Flight Companion that Fleming is holding, which is a kit he designed for people who travel infrequently and don’t have an established packing routine for carry-on items. / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Sales and sailing have always been a part of Paul Fleming’s life. The son of an emigrant who moved from Ireland, Fleming learned to sail at the age of 1 in the Douglaston-Little Neck neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., on Long Island. “My dad loved woodworking and he built a makeshift boathouse on our property with…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display