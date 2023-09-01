After opening yoga studio, she has stretched for more

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

It’s a late summer morning and the stately brick building that is Shri Studio Inc.’s new home is about to officially open for business. A worker tidies the roof. Down below, there are flower beds ready for plantings and the green irrigation system. “The goal is to be self-sustaining,” said Alison Bologna, Shri’s founder and…