AG sues Woonsocket City Council for OMA violation

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Friday said his office has filed a lawsuit claiming the Woonsocket City Council has “willfully or knowingly” violated state open meetings law.

The lawsuit filed in Rhode Island Superior Court requests a court order preventing the council from using an improper agenda item, and civil penalties.

“Openness and transparency are critical for our government institutions and public bodies to function in a way that effectively serves the best interests of the public,” said Neronha in a news release. “We will take action to ensure compliance with the requirements of our open government laws.”

Neronha’s office says it found that the council had violated the Open Meetings Act at its July 1, 2019, August 5, 2019, and October 7, 2019 meetings when the agenda item that was used, “Good and Welfare,” did not properly explain the business that was discussed.

The council earlier this year was warned by the attorney general’s office not to use the agenda item

In addition to injunctive relief, Neronha is seeking civil fines. Under the OMA, the court may impose a fine of up to $5,000 if a public body is found to have committed a knowing or willful violation of the statute.

