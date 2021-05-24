Ahead of holiday weekend, R.I. gas prices up 1 cent

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent week to week, to $2.94 per gallon, 9 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

One year ago, the average price of regular unleaded gas in the state was $1.97.

“Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, [such as] beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.

• Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.25 per gallon on Monday.

- Advertisement -

• Premium gas averaged $3.50 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averaged $3.07 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average of regular, unleaded gas price remains the same as last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon. That’s 12 cents lower than the national average and 93 cents higher than a year ago.

• Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.19 per gallon on Monday.

• Premium gas averaged $3.41 per gallon.

• Diesel fuel averaged $3.07 per gallon.