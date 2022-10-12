Ajakaiye appointed United Way of R.I.’s new chief development officer

PROVIDENCE – Idrees Lanre Ajakaiye, who has significant experience across the nonprofit and startup sectors, has been appointed the United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s new chief development officer.

United Way says the chief development officer position plays a major role in achieving organizational goals, including those outlined in the nonprofit’s LIVE UNITED 2025 strategic plan.

Ajakaiye began his new role with the organization on Tuesday.

United Way said Ajakaiye was a major force behind the 25 Bough St. community initiative within the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence. Ajakaiye’s vision for the vacant blighted property, the organization said, is to transform it into an in-demand public space used to empower the community through workforce and career development, education, and mentorship and entrepreneurship, among other supportive initiatives.

“I’ve been doing this for more than 30 years and am beyond excited to collaborate, grow and expand United Way’s work and impact in a state that I love,” Ajakaiye said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join a team that is so focused on seeing Rhode Island thrive, and I can’t wait to get started.”

