Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island adds 3 board members

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association added three members to its board of directors, the association recently announced.

The first is Dr. Bess Frost, the Salame-Feraud director of the Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at Brown University. In her role, she focuses on finding cures for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias by quickly bringing discoveries from the lab to the clinic.

“As a scientist who studies a human disease, it is important to me to interact and learn from patients and caregivers,” Frost said. “By collaborating with the Alzheimer’s Association and other members of the community, I hope to contribute to advancing research, improving care and advocating for policies that support those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

The second is Carla Priebe, who has been involved with the association since 2013. Priebe has served on the Kentucky Derby Gala Committee every year since 2013 and has been on the Providence Walk Committee and is co-chairing a gala with the theme of “A Season to Hope” in May.

“I know many people who have been affected by this disease,” Priebe said. “And I come to the board hoping to make a positive difference in the fight to find a cure.”

The third is Debbie Mendelson, who has been a nurse for 45 years and worked at The Miriam Hospital as an advanced practice nurse in geriatric psychiatry. She also works in many of Rhode Island’s nursing homes.

”I hope to provide ongoing support, education and resources to the many people and caregivers affected with this disease,” Mendelson said.

Donna McGowan, executive director of the chapter, said she is excited to welcome the three new board members, adding that the association is still recruiting members. Those who are interested should contact McGowan.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.