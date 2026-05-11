Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to hold free educational conference in Providence

PROVIDENCE – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free educational conference next month open to anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or interested in brain health.

The local stop of the Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference, part of the organization’s Educating Across America Tour, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at the Omni Providence Hotel.

The conference, which the foundation is holding in nine cities throughout the U.S., will cover subjects such as caregiving; advance planning; the stages of Alzheimer’s disease; currently available treatments; the development of potential new therapies; and dignity for those living with dementia.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., CEO and president of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

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“Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about,” he continued. “Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver, or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us on June 17.”

The foundation highly encourages advance registration. Those interested may register at alzfdn.org/tour.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.