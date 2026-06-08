America250-Enduring Success: Citizens Bank

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BRUCE VAN Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group Inc., in his office at 1 Citizens Plaza in Providence, standing next to the framed certificate of listing on the New York Stock Exchange. / PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 12th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) PROVIDENCE – On a busy stretch of 8th Avenue in Harlem, the green Citizens Bank signage stands

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