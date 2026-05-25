America250-Enduring Success: FM Global

(Editor’s note: This is the 10th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.)
JOHNSTON – F.M. Global was founded on the philosophy of putting out the fire before it starts. Or at least, ensuring it doesn’t burn down your entire business.
"If you're a pharmaceutical company, you can't have a fire or a flood that puts you out of business," said Randall E. Hodge, F.M. Global's chief operating officer. "The core tenet of our business is we will help you avoid that loss."
The Johnston-based insurance and engineering firm traces its roots to a textile mill fire nearly two centuries ago in 1835. When the mill owner approached insurers for a better rate after repeated mill fires, he was turned away. So, he started his own company, Manufacturers Mutual, with like-minded mill owners and began building a science-based approach to risk that the company says remains its competitive edge today.
That philosophy has produced technological milestones. F.M. researchers developed the concept of the fire sprinkler more than a century ago. When portable lanterns were identified as the leading cause of mill fires in the 19th century, the company's engineers designed a safer lantern that prevented fuel spills. Today, F.M. Global operates in Rhode Island what it says is the largest fire-testing facility in the world. There, researchers can subject everything from automobiles to mega-yachts to controlled burns.
The company makes many of its research findings open source rather than proprietary. "Our job is to find the hazard before the client has a loss," Hodge said.
FM Global holds numerous patents through its scientists, though Hodge said the company does not profit from licensing them, instead releasing findings, to help entire industries improve.
Up to a third of F.M. Global's employees are engineers – an unusual ratio for an insurance company, Hodge said. Several thousand engineers are deployed worldwide, visiting client facilities and working across management levels to assess and reduce risk. The engagement process is deliberate and particularly selective.
"If they're just looking for cheap insurance but have no interest in loss prevention, we will not partner with them," Hodge said.
Prospective clients typically go through one to three years of evaluation before becoming what F.M. Global calls mutual partners. Those who do qualify share in the upside: excess premiums are returned to clients, who can reinvest them in resilience upgrades – what the company describes as a "circle of resilience." More than half of FM Global's clients have been with the company for over 20 years, and more than a dozen have maintained partnerships for over a century.
The company remained primarily U.S.-focused until the late 1960s, when it expanded to London and Europe, followed by Australia, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Since 2025, FM Global has been growing in South America and India.
Now, FM is wagering that its tenet of engineering first, insurance second, will power its next phase of growth as clients from the renewable energy and artificial intelligence industries confront emerging fire and flood hazards.
F.M. Global's renewable energy division, F.M. Renewable, identified a critical gap in the solar panel industry – manufacturers had not systematically addressed fire risk or hail resistance in panel design. F.M. researchers studied the failures, approached manufacturers with findings and developed an "FM Approved" certification standard for panels that meet fire and weather resilience benchmarks.
For data centers – a sector seeing tens of billions of dollars in new investment, including a reported $30 billion Meta facility in Louisiana – FM Global launched a division called FM Intellium. Just as they did for preventing mill fires, engineers developed solutions, in this case a fine water mist suppression system that controls fires without saturating sensitive server equipment.
“We bet on our engineering,” Hodge said. “Working to make clients low risk to give them low rates.”
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business Journal. He can be reached at Mudambi@pbn.com.