America250-Enduring Success: Hotel Viking

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(Editor’s note: This is the 20th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) NEWPORT – Long before Newport evolved from a summer enclave into a year-round tourism destination, before the

(Editor’s note: This is the 20th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here .) NEWPORT – Long before Newport evolved from a summer enclave into a year-round tourism destination, before the Folk Festival brought generations of music fans to the city, before boutique hotels and luxury resorts reshaped Bellevue Ave., there was Hotel Viking – built as a gathering place for a city in transition. And the landmark hotel arrived at a pivotal moment in Newport’s history when it opened in 1926. Nearly a century later, Hotel Viking is entering another chapter of that story. After closing in late 2025 for a major renovation, the property reopened in May with refreshed guest rooms, redesigned public spaces and new dining concepts aimed at reconnecting the hotel with the Newport community as it approaches its centennial year. For General Manager Jay Sheldon, the hotel’s role in Newport has remained remarkably consistent. “Hotel Viking has always been Newport’s cultural living room,” Sheldon said. “A 100 years later, that hasn’t changed.” The idea behind the hotel dates back to the 1920s, when Newport itself was searching for a new identity. At the time, the Gilded Age mansion era still cast a long shadow, Sheldon said, with America’s wealthiest families returning each summer to the grand estates lining Bellevue Ave. However, the city was changing, and it needed a place beyond those private walls – somewhere visitors and residents could gather under one roof. Developed by a group of local businessmen and summer residents, Hotel Viking opened with a vision that extended beyond hospitality. Its founders wanted more than a place to stay, said Sheldon. They wanted a central gathering place for the families, travelers and visitors shaping Newport’s next chapter. Today, the hotel remains a witness to Newport’s many identities. It welcomed generations of sailing families and summer visitors tied to the city’s historic social scene, Sheldon noted. Later, as Newport evolved into a destination for music, culture and events, Hotel Viking became a meeting point for a new generation. The hotel’s history became intertwined with some of the city’s most recognizable moments, including the rise of the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals. Bob Dylan stayed at Hotel Viking in 1965, shortly before his famous electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival reshaped music history. Through each era, the building remained a place where different versions of Newport intersected. “There were periods where it was very much a hotel for Newport’s old guard, the sailing families, the summer regulars who’d been coming for generations,” Sheldon said. “Then the Newport Folk Festival era brought a completely different crowd.” That ability to evolve has shaped Hotel Viking’s latest transformation, Sheldon said. The renovation was guided by the same philosophy that shaped the hotel nearly a century ago: preserve the historic character that made Hotel Viking part of Newport’s story while adapting the property for modern travelers and the community around it. The updated accommodations, dining concepts and programming are designed not only for visitors, but for the people who call Newport home. “We want people to use this place, not just stay here,” said Sheldon. “The intent behind the renovation and the reimagining of all our dining concepts was to create outstanding restaurants not just for hotel guests, but for Newport residents to enjoy year-round.”

For Sheldon, Hotel Viking still serves the purpose its founders envisioned: a place where Newport’s past, present and future come together. The latest renovation, he added, was designed to preserve that legacy while carrying the landmark forward.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.

“This community gave us this platform for 100 years,” Sheldon said. “And we intend to keep honoring it.”