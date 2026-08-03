America250-Enduring Success: Hotel Viking

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HOTEL VIKING opened in 1926 as a gathering place for Newport residents and visitors. Nearly a century later remains a landmark on Bellevue Ave. / PBN FILE PHOTO/STEPHANIE ALVAREZ EWENS

(Editor’s note: This is the 20th installment in a weekly series featuring Rhode Island’s oldest companies as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The other stories from this series can be found here.) NEWPORT – Long before Newport evolved from a summer enclave into a year-round tourism destination, before the

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