American Planning Association awards bestowed in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island chapter of the American Planning Association recently recognized six designs for projects across the state.

The awards recognize outstanding contributions to the field of city, town and regional planning. They cover comprehensive planning, resilience planning and efforts by students.

They were:

Award for Resilience Planning , city of Providence Climate Justice Plan. The plan includes seven key objectives, and more than 20 targets, and is aimed at creating an equitable, low-carbon, climate-resilient city.

, city of Providence Climate Justice Plan. The plan includes seven key objectives, and more than 20 targets, and is aimed at creating an equitable, low-carbon, climate-resilient city. Award for Excellent Comprehensive Plan , Rhode Island State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. The plan relied on a number of public engagement techniques, including studies by the University of Rhode Island, surveys of local recreational directors and a multiyear analysis of state facilities.

, Rhode Island State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. The plan relied on a number of public engagement techniques, including studies by the University of Rhode Island, surveys of local recreational directors and a multiyear analysis of state facilities. Award for Excellence in Plan Implementation , The Pawtucket/Central Falls Station District Vision Plan. Action items included a transit-oriented development district, adopting uniform zoning between Central Falls and Pawtucket, and approving design guidelines.

, The Pawtucket/Central Falls Station District Vision Plan. Action items included a transit-oriented development district, adopting uniform zoning between Central Falls and Pawtucket, and approving design guidelines. Award for Outstanding Public Place , Payne Park renovations, by the city of Pawtucket. The redesign includes a new splash park and in-ground and above-ground water spray features.

, Payne Park renovations, by the city of Pawtucket. The redesign includes a new splash park and in-ground and above-ground water spray features. Paul Davidoff Award , Georgiaville Village Green project, the town of Smithfield’s first 100% affordable, rental project.

, Georgiaville Village Green project, the town of Smithfield’s first 100% affordable, rental project. Student Award, Revitalizing the Seekonk River and Henderson Bridge Corridor project. The University of Rhode Island landscape architecture and sustainable design class, the Seekonk Riverbank Revitalization Alliance and the East Providence and Providence departments of planning and development.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

