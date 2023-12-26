Americans ramped up spending during the holidays despite some financial anxiety and higher costs

By
-
SHOPPERS VISIT the Christmas Village in Philadelphia on Dec. 13. Holiday sales rose in 2023 as spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season even as shoppers deal with still stubborn inflation in some areas as well as other financial worries, according to one measure. AP FILE PHOTO/MATT ROURKE
NEW YORK (AP) – Holiday sales rose this year and spending remained resilient during the shopping season even with Americans wrestling with higher prices in some areas and other financial worries, according to the latest measure. Holiday sales from the beginning of November through Christmas Eve climbed 3.1%, a slower pace than the 7.6% increase…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display