Amgen breaks ground on $550M plant in North Carolina

PROVIDENCE – Drug manufacturer Amgen Inc., which has a biomanufacturing facility in West Greenwich, has broken ground on a new biomanufacturing plant in Holly Springs, N.C., as part of the company’s goal to invest nearly $1 billion in manufacturing capacity across the U.S.

Construction of Amgen North Carolina began at the end of last year. The plant is set to be operational in 2025, with licensure expected in 2026, according to Amgen.

“We chose Holly Springs over more than a dozen other potential locations for this new plant because the Raleigh-Durham [metropolitan] area offers advantages that no other region could beat: an attractive and welcoming business climate, a growing reputation for life science innovation, a diverse pool of talent and a convenient location that fits well into Amgen’s overall manufacturing and distribution network,” said Amgen CEO Robert Bradway.

Total investment for the new plant is $550 million and it will provide about 355 skilled, well-paying jobs for the area.

Amgen, which is based in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and has a facility in Juncos, Puerto Rico, also recently broke ground on a packaging and assembly plant in New Albany, Ohio.

The North Carolina plant will use traditional drug substance technologies and Amgen’s latest innovations to create a hybrid manufacturing model the company is calling FleXBatch manufacturing. Making drug-substance manufacturing more efficient, it will help Amgen achieve its companywide sustainability goals of reducing water use by 40%, cutting waste disposal by 75% and becoming carbon neutral by 2027.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.