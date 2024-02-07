Amgen reports $767M profit in Q4 despite declining sales of Enbrel

AMGEN INC. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $767 million despite declining sales for Enbrel, the rheumatoid-arthritis drug that is manufactured in West Greenwich.

WEST GREENWICH – Amgen Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $767 million despite declining sales for Enbrel, the rheumatoid-arthritis drug that is manufactured locally. The biotech company based in Thousand Oaks, Calif., said in its quarterly statement Enbrel sales in the fourth quarter fell 8% year over year to $1.015 billion, falling short of

