Amid COVID-19 surge, Westerly Hospital restricts visitors, with limited exceptions

WESTERLY – Amid record-high COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, Westerly Hospital announced this week that it will not allow visitation to hospitalized patients, except in “imminent end-of-life situations” and to provide support to the disabled as required by federal law.

“In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we made the difficult decision to once again implement a strict visitation policy,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer, Yale New Haven Health System, the company that owns the hospital. “This visitation restriction will balance preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 with the needs of our patients and their loved ones.”

The hospital said that patients having procedures or operations will have to meet their family or other persons providing them transportation outside the building.

“We know in-person visits provide support and reassurance and we understand that visitation restrictions can be very unsettling to patients and family members alike, but we need to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” Yale New Haven Health said in a statement announcing the new policy.

Last week, Yale New Haven Health announced a visitation policy that required guests to be vaccinated to enter Westerly Hospital. Those who qualify for exemptions under the new visitation policy, however, will not be required to show proof of vaccination, the company said.

“By taking these steps, we are making every effort to keep risk minimized and ensure the health and well-being of both staff and patients across our health system,” Balcezak said. “The health and safety of our patients, families and staff members is our top priority.”

The hospital said it encourages families to stay in close contact with their loved ones at the hospital through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and phone calls.

The policy also applies to the four hospitals operated by Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut, the company said.

Other hospitals have also imposed restrictions, including the Providence VA Medical Center, which said it has generally not allowed visitors since Thanksgiving due to rising COVID-19 cases, with exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Lifespan Corp., which operates Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital and Newport Hospital, said recently that visitors must show proof of vaccination to enter its facilities.

Care New England Health System, which operates Butler Hospital, Kent County Memorial Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital, is not allowing visitors under the age of 18 at this time, and is requiring screening for visitors upon entering for symptoms of COVID-19, turning away those with fever or other risk factors.

