Amo co-sponsors blockchain bill to promote diplomacy and national security

U.S. REP. GABE AMO has co-sponsored a resolution calling on federal agencies to explore the use of distributed ledger technologies such as blockchain for diplomatic and national security goals. / COURTESY GABE AMO

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., has co-introduced a resolution “to unleash the potential” of distributed ledger technologies, or DLT, such as blockchain to support the federal government’s diplomatic and security goals, urging federal agencies “to explore and support the development and application of DLT” and expresses Congress’ “commitment to advancing responsible innovation.”

As the prime technological infrastructure allowing simultaneous access, validation and record updating across database networks, distributed ledger technologies offer “new and innovative solutions to pressing challenges across governance, economic systems and humanitarian efforts,” according to a news release.

“In our rapidly evolving world, it’s critical to recognize how innovative solutions like distributed ledger technologies can help promote transparency and strengthen democratic institutions,” Amo, a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com

