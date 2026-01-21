Amo secures $8M to support R.I. public safety, infrastructure, ocean innovation

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., announced more than $7.9 million in federal Community Project Funding for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, aimed at enhancing clean water, law enforcement, public safety and ocean innovation.

The legislation was passed by the House on Jan. 8 and is pending the president’s signature following Senate approval.

“I came to Washington to fight for Rhode Island, and I’m excited to deliver nearly $8 million for local projects,” Amo said. “These federal investments will improve public safety, support law enforcement and enhance our blue economy. I appreciate the community leaders who identified these initiatives and look forward to their positive impact.”

Funding was secured for 11 projects benefiting residents, including:

- Advertisement -

$1.1 million for the Middletown sewer system reconfiguration.

$1.1 million to reduce lead in Newport’s drinking water.

$1 million for East Providence River debris removal.

$1 million for the RI SmartBay Monitoring Platform.

$966,000 for the Bristol Police radio system.

$785,000 for Smithfield Police technology and equipment.

$500,000 for North Smithfield Police improvements.

$450,000 for the expansion of Police Go Team, which helps children and families exposed to violence in Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls.

$343,413 for North Providence sewer lining.

$311,000 for victim advocacy and police support.

$303,000 for Lincoln Police tasers and virtual reality training.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.