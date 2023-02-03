An architect with designs on boosting minority firms

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the 30th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Luis A. Torrado always had a deep, strong connection with Rhode Island’s Hispanic community, and…