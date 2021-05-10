Anchor Recovery Community Center to host vaccine clinic

PROVIDENCE – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for May 11 at The Providence Center’s Anchor Recovery Community Center.

Organizers are hoping that the event will draw people who are in recovery from substance or alcohol abuse so that the center can resume in-person community center time, which has not been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Providence Center’s Anchor Recovery Community Center is eager to provide members in recovery, a fast, easy, convenient way to get vaccinated, so they can feel safe returning to in-person support,” said Raina Smith, spokeswoman for Care New England, which owns The Providence Center.

Clinic participants will receive the Moderna vaccine in Anchor’s conference room at 310 Reservoir Ave. in Providence from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register, visit https://www.vaccinateri.org//reg/0115862890.

Second doses are scheduled for June 8.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

