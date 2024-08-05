Andrew Galvin appointed to RI Bio board

PROVIDENCE – Andrew Galvin, senior vice president of CBRE Inc., has joined RI Bio’s board of directors, the trade group announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our team,” said Glenn Robertelli, executive director of RI Bio. “His exceptional perspective on the life sciences real estate landscape in Rhode Island and the region will be invaluable. Andrew’s extensive knowledge and insights will greatly enhance our efforts as we collaborate with the R.I. Life Sciences Hub, RI Bio members and other partners to expand the ecosystem.”

Galvin has worked for CBRE Inc. for more than 15 years, with a focus on office leasing and investment sales. Throughout his two decades of experience in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, Galvin has represented clients like Brown University and Wexford Science & Technology LLC.

“I’m excited to join the board and share my expertise in real estate in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts,” Galvin said. “I look forward to assisting RI Bio members as we work together to grow the life sciences ecosystem and advance innovations that can lead to a better quality of life.”

Galvin earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from Fairfield University and lives in Middletown with his wife and daughters.

