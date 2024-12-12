Antique colonial reproduction in Little Compton sells for $1.33M

LITTLE COMPTON – A 3,900-square-foot antique colonial reproduction recently sold for $1.33 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the deal.

The 17 Austin Lane home was constructed in 1989, featuring four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom across 2½ floors of living space, according to Residential Properties.

The property is located on a private road, which abuts conservation land in the Watson Reservoir neighborhood, according to Residential Properties.

The home contains reclaimed southern pine floors, antique fixtures, exposed beams and other hand-crafted, period-inspired details, the firm said.

The primary suite is located on the first floor, and it comes with a sitting room, a spacious spa bath, a walk-in closet with mahogany built-in storage, a laundry area and a private balcony, according to Residential Properties.

The home also features a covered walk, which connects the house to a two-car garage with a 740-square-foot heated studio loft on the second floor, the real estate firm said.

The property also comes with several patios, decks and a gazebo.

The home was most recently valued by Little Compton property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.03 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $317,400 is attributed to the 11.38 acres of land on the property.

Residential Properties sales associate Amy Chafee represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. Judith Besse, of eXp Realty, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Joshua Ott, of Little Compton, and it was purchased by Jacob Milne and Lauren Milne, of Bristol.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.