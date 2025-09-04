Apex Technology Group Awarded MHEC F14 Contract for Network Infrastructure and Management

CRANSTON, RI – Apex Technology Group is proud to announce its approval as an authorized supplier on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F14 Contract for Network Infrastructure and Management Services. This designation marks a key milestone in Apex’s commitment to delivering high-quality IT solutions across New England.

Under the F14 contract, Apex is now positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of products and services to a wide range of MHEC members, including:

• Non-profit, public, and private colleges and universities

• Technical, charter, and vocational schools

• Municipalities, K–12 schools, and libraries

• Non-profit education organizations

“We’re honored to be awarded the MHEC F14 contract,” said Heather Low, Business Relationship Manager. “This reflects our dedication to providing innovative, secure, and cost-effective technology solutions to educational and public sector institutions. We look forward to supporting MHEC members with excellence and integrity.”

The MHEC F14 contract simplifies purchasing for member institutions by removing the need for multiple bids and proposals. It offers competitive pricing and reduces administrative overhead, making it easier for organizations to access reliable IT services. Apex’s inclusion highlights its reputation for delivering dependable, tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of educational and public sector clients.

About Apex Technology Group

Apex Technology Group is a local business of more than 25 years whose approach is customer- centric, with a proven track record of providing higher IT service levels at reduced operating costs. They are engineering focused, and offer a comprehensive suite of IT solutions, including cybersecurity and compliance, managed services, network engineering, and business continuity, ensuring a smooth operation for your organization.

