Appleget wins U.S. Navy Test and Evaluation Lifetime Achievement Award

NEWPORT – Andrew Appleget, a former program manager at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, has won the Department of the Navy Test and Evaluation Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award recognizes those who make outstanding contributions to the community at large. The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations noted in a news release that the selection process was extremely competitive, with nominations from Naval Sea Systems Command and U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Operational Test Agencies.

Appleget, who recently retired, won the recognition in part for the success of multi-challenge field-testing events at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, which is located in the Bahamas. Appleget is also credited with skillful direction of in-water testing to quickly bring capabilities to the fleet, NUWC said.

In his role, Appleget was responsible for undersea warfare platform test environments with a budget of $100 million. NUWC said Appleget oversaw the largest contract at NUWC Division Newport, valued at more than $50 million per year for Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center maintenance and operation, requiring his knowledge of fiscal and contracting law, as well as Department of Defense contracting practices.

After a 35-year career in the U.S. Navy, Appleget retired on Dec. 31, 2020, with programs he directed impacting every aspect of undersea warfare range systems at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, NUWC said.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.