Applications open for new $200M rent assistance program

PROVIDENCE – Applications have opened for a $200 million rent assistance program launched in Rhode Island Thursday for tenants and landlords who have been hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program, known as RentReliefRI, is intended to help eligible state residents who are having trouble covering their rent or housing-based utilities.

Program information and eligibility guidelines are available at www.RentReliefRI.com.

The program, overseen by the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp., is funded by the $25 billion federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through September 2022, R.I. Housing said.