Applications sought for EforAll South Coast program, promoting veterans’ products

NEW BEDFORD – Entrepreneurship for All South Coast welcomes applications for its veteran product maker vendor list beginning March 12.

The nonprofit organization will be accepting applications until April 1.

The applications are for the EforAll Operation Made program, a marketplace helping veterans and military-connected product makers get exposure for their products and grow their business.

Operation Made only accepts new vendors three times a year, with only a certain number of vendors accepted.

Veteran vendors can apply here.

EforAll South Coast also has a Facebook group for veteran product vendors called Military Makers, which can be found here.

Among its entrepreneurial services to accelerate economic and social impact nationwide, EforAll offers a one-year business training program with mentors in English and Spanish.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.