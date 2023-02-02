Arctic blast to bring bitter cold and dangerous wind chills Friday

PROVIDENCE – Bitter cold is arriving fashionably late this winter.

Beginning Thursday night, an arctic blast will interrupt what has been a mild winter so far, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills across the state Friday night through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

An arctic front will descend upon the region bringing the coldest air the region has seen in seven years and wind chills between minus 20 and minus 30 Friday night into Saturday morning. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour.

Wind chills of minus 100 are predicted at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire Friday night.

Temperatures will dip to 19 Thursday night in Providence. On Friday, the mercury will only get as high as 21 before a blustery northwest wind arrives after 5 p.m., which will drop the wind chill values as low as minus 9.

Overnight Friday will be minus 5, with wind chill values as low as minus 26. The cold continues through Saturday with a high of 20.

Mild temperatures return Sunday as partly sunny and breezy conditions will bring a high temperature of 44.

The Providence Emergency Management Agency will open four city locations: Crossroads Rhode Island, 160 Broad St.; Rescue Mission, 627 Cranston St.; Emmanuel House, 239 Public St.; and Cranston Street Armory, facilitated by Amos House, 310 Cranston St., for 24 hours beginning Friday through Saturday to offer additional shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness.

In addition, all nine Providence community libraries will be open as warming centers on Friday from 1-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Rochambeau, Knight Memorial, and Mount Pleasant Providence Community Library branches will also be open as warming centers.

PEMA has provided the following cold weather tips:

Be aware of the fire danger from space heaters and candles; keep such devices away from all flammable materials.

Install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, at least one of each per floor in your home.

Stay indoors and use safe heating sources.

When indoors, do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices, such as grills, that produce carbon monoxide.

When outdoors, stay dry and in wind-protected areas.

Wear a hat or hood to prevent heat from escaping the body and several layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing, covering all exposed skin.

Bring household pets inside.

Wear mittens, a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Watch for signs of frostbite – skin appears white and waxy, numbness or no feeling in that area and/or possible blisters.

Watch for signs of hypothermia – shivering and numbness, confusion or dizziness, stumbling and weakness, slow or slurred speech and shock.

The Department of Housing has enacted its emergency weather policies to provide additional support to homeless shelter providers. These measures will remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Feb. 5:

All shelter facilities have been asked to extend their operating hours during the inclement weather to assure shelter clients are safe.

The state will fund transportation costs to transport individuals in need to the 24/7 Warming Station at the Cranston Street Armory. This includes RIPTA RIPTIKs and Uber rides for individuals living in rural and outlying communities.

The Department of Housing has notified its network of provider partners that they may incur additional costs up to $1,000, without prior approval, to maintain safe operations during this period of inclement weather. This includes costs associated with staffing community rooms or other common areas in order to expand capacity at existing shelter facilities

(Update: Department of housing emergency weather policies added in 22nd through 25th paragraphs)