Arctura joins ATLANTIS project to lower costs of floating offshore wind turbines

EAST GREENWICH – Wind-energy technology company Arctura Inc. has joined the ATLANTIS project at the University of Texas at Dallas, which is working to develop new technologies, materials and design methods to reduce the cost of deep-water offshore wind, the company announced in a news release.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, the project uses control co-design innovation to lower the costs of floating offshore wind turbines.

ATLANTIS stands for Aerodynamic Turbines, Lighter and Afloat, with Nautical Technologies and Integrated Servo-Control.

According to a statement by Arctura, as part of the ATLANTIS team, it will work to integrate its active lift control system on the blades of the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine. Airflow can be modulated with the use of software in real time with technology testing underway “to reduce the cyclic loading and dynamic stall effects that currently result in variable loads. This, in turn, should reduce component fatigue and maximize the performance of floating offshore VAWTs.”

University of Texas at Dallas researcher Todd Griffith received a $3.3 million grant from the Department of Energy for the project, part of a larger $26 million in funding from ARPA-E for 13 projects to accelerate floating offshore wind turbine technologies through the ATLANTIS program.

Other project participants include the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, XFlow Energy Co. and VL Offshore LLC.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.