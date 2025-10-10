Arden Engineering Constructors Strengthens Electrical Capabilities with Acquisition of Nolin Electric

Strategic acquisition expands Arden’s electrical portfolio, enhances service offerings, and accelerates growth.

Pawtucket, Rhode Island— Arden Engineering Constructors, a leading mechanical and electrical contracting firm based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has acquired Nolin Electric, a respected electrical contractor with a strong presence across key markets.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Arden’s growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a full-service provider in the electrical sector. By integrating Nolin Electric’s extensive design-build, construction, and direct-to-client service expertise, Arden is expanding its capabilities to deliver more agile, responsive, and value-driven solutions to clients.

“This acquisition represents a major step forward in our commitment to providing comprehensive electrical services,” said John Puniello, president of Arden Engineering Constructors. “We’re proud to welcome the Nolin Electric team, whose dedication to quality and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we’ll continue to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”

Founded in 1985, Nolin Electric has built a reputation for delivering high-quality electrical services, including design-build for new and renovated construction, quoted projects, bucket truck services, fire alarm system installation and testing, as well as their on-call service department specializing in electrical preventive maintenance programs. Their client-focused approach emphasizes timely, on-budget project delivery.

“Over the past 40 years, our growth has been driven by a commitment to quality work, fair pricing, and outstanding customer service,” said Jeffrey Nolin, president of Nolin Electric. “Joining Arden opens an exciting new chapter for our team. We’re thrilled to continue serving our clients with the same dedication while expanding our reach and capabilities as part of a larger organization.”

Nolin Electric’s current projects will transition under the Arden Engineering Constructors brand, with its employees joining the Arden team. This integration strengthens Arden’s ability to deliver exceptional service to its longstanding clients—including Brown University Health and the State of Rhode Island—by adding Nolin’s experienced professionals to the team and reinforcing Arden’s commitment to excellence in project delivery.

Arden Engineering Constructors is a subsidiary of Arden Building Companies, a group of five specialized firms offering mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, design and engineering, building automation and controls, and sheet metal design and installation.