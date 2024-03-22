Are you concerned about the viability of financially ailing Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center?

The first of two public comment sessions on The Centurion Foundation’s proposal to purchase two hospitals from Prospect Medical Holdings was held March 19.

The sessions allow the public to weigh in on Centurion’s application to purchase Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence and Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence from Prospect and establish a new nonprofit health system.

Unions have opposed the proposal, questioning Centurion’s willingness to invest in the facilities.

Jeffrey H. Liebman, CEO and president of CharterCARE Health Partners, which runs the hospitals under Prospect, said at the public meeting that Centurion has been the only viable candidate to come forward to buy the hospitals.

The second public comment session is scheduled for March 26 at Rhode Island College and virtually. State regulators have until June 11 to approve or deny the application with conditions.