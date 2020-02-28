State health officials on Feb. 27 said the risk from the COVID-19 virus, known as the coronavirus, remains low in Rhode Island but urged preparedness for residents and businesses.

China has seen significant disruptions in factory production due to a virus outbreak that idled that nation’s economy. Those disruptions could affect supply chains around the globe.

The virus is expected to spread in the U.S., as it is already doing in other nations. But many states and businesses have already begun preparing to avoid major disruptions in the economy and daily life.

How concerned are you that the virus will significantly hurt your business or organization?

- Advertisement -

Are you concerned that a coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. will negatively affect your business? Yes, we depend on personal contact with customers and also worry about it affecting our production No, we’ve learned from China’s experience and will take precautions to avoid major disruptions I don’t know Results Vote